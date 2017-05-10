News Police search for one person who ‘walked away’ from cash involving stolen car
Police surrounded Mapledale Plaza on Wednesday at about 1:3o p.m. after a car crash.
Officers set up a search perimeter around the shopping center, and in the adjacent Princedale and Nottingdale neighborhoods of Dale City after one person involved in the crash “walked away.”
At least one of the cars involved in the crash was reported stolen, according to police spokesman Nathan Probus.
More as we have it.
