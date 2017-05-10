WE ARE LOCAL News in Prince William, Virginia

Police search for one person who ‘walked away’ from cash involving stolen car

by Potomac Local on May 10, 2017 at 2:18 pm Leave a Comment

Police surrounded Mapledale Plaza on Wednesday at about 1:3o p.m. after a car crash. 

Officers set up a search perimeter around the shopping center, and in the adjacent Princedale and Nottingdale neighborhoods of Dale City after one person involved in the crash “walked away.”

At least one of the cars involved in the crash was reported stolen, according to police spokesman Nathan Probus.

More as we have it.

