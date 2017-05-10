Police arrest two additional suspects in January home invasion

From Prince William County police:

Pictured: Jenkins, Thompson

Malicious Wounding *ADDITIONAL ARRESTS – On May 10, members of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fauquier County Sheriffs Office arrested Rashad Newton THOMPSON at an address in Bealeton, VA. THOMPSON was involved in a home invasion which occurred at a residence located in the 7900 block of Deward Ct in Manassas on January 22.

A sixth suspect, identified as Devaun Andrew JENKINS, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Troopers in Bedford County, PA on May 9. JENKINS remains in custody in Pennsylvania pending extradition back to Virginia. Four other suspects were previously arrested in connection to this investigation.

Arrested on May 9:

Devaun Andrew JENKINS, 19, of the 1900 block of Sunflower Dr in Culpeper

Charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: Pending | Status: Pending Extradition

Arrested on May 10:

Rashad Newton THOMPSON, 23, of 10222 Winchester Ct in Manassas

Charged with attempted robbery, burglary while armed, wearing a mask in public, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT bond