Small jet with engine failure lands at Manassas airport

Updated

There were some tense moments today for passengers on board a small jet that landed at Manassas Regional Airport.

Four people were aboard a Cessna Citation 1 that took off in Culpeper bound for Indianapolis that sustained engine failure on one of its two engines. The right engine lost power, according to Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the airport at 1:34 p.m. Shortly after that, crews reported the plane landed safely, and that fire and rescue help was unneeded.

No injuries were reported.