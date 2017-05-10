WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

68°

Menu
Breaking News: Small jet with engine failure lands at Manassas airport

News
Small jet with engine failure lands at Manassas airport

by Potomac Local on May 10, 2017 at 2:00 pm Leave a Comment

Updated

There were some tense moments today for passengers on board a small jet that landed at Manassas Regional Airport.

Four people were aboard a Cessna Citation 1 that took off in Culpeper bound for Indianapolis that sustained engine failure on one of its two engines. The right engine lost power, according to Manassas City spokeswoman Patty Prince.

Fire and rescue crews were called to the airport at 1:34 p.m. Shortly after that, crews reported the plane landed safely, and that fire and rescue help was unneeded.

No injuries were reported. 

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local, Breaking News
A word from our sponsors...