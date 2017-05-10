No exit from I-95 to Route 123 north on Wednesday night

From VDOT:

The loop ramp from northbound I-95 to northbound Route 123 (Exit 160 B) will be closed the night of Wednesday, May 10 between midnight and 5 a.m. for paving, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured via two routes:

Northbound I-95, southbound Route 123 (Exit 160 A), u-turn at Annapolis Way back to northbound Route 123

Northbound I-95, Prince William Parkway (Route 294, Exit 158 A) and Route 1 back to Route 123

All work is weather permitting.