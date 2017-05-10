Traffic No exit from I-95 to Route 123 north on Wednesday night
From VDOT:
The loop ramp from northbound I-95 to northbound Route 123 (Exit 160 B) will be closed the night of Wednesday, May 10 between midnight and 5 a.m. for paving, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Traffic will be detoured via two routes:
Northbound I-95, southbound Route 123 (Exit 160 A), u-turn at Annapolis Way back to northbound Route 123
Northbound I-95, Prince William Parkway (Route 294, Exit 158 A) and Route 1 back to Route 123
All work is weather permitting.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
RASco brews up better beverage quality for Prince William County breweries, restaurants
May 9, 2017
Open House: 12931 Brigstock Court, Bristow, Va.
May 5, 2017
Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.
May 5, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017