Manassas City Police seeking help to locate missing endangered adult

From Manassas City Police:

Manassas City Police is requesting the public’s help to locate a missing endangered adult. His name is Sherman “Jerry” ROBARGE, an 83-year-old citizen of Manassas. Jerry is described as a white male 5’9 190 lbs with white hair and blue eyes. Jerry was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with suspenders, cargo pants and white Velcro shoes and may be driving a 2016 Toyota Highlander (Green) bearing Virginia plates “VLB 3632”. If you locate or have information regarding Jerry’s whereabouts please contact Detective Higgs at (703) 257-8057 or (703) 257-8000.