News Get free Potomac Nationals tickets at KO Distilling
KO Distilling is giving away Potomac Nationals tickets this week:
We’re sponsoring Community Night at Potomac Nationals Pfitzner Stadium on Friday, May 12th, and we’re giving away FREE GRANDSTAND TICKETS at the distillery!
We have ~60 grandstand tickets for the game that we are giving away on a first-come, first, serve basis to our customers (limit of 2 tickets to each adult coming in) from now until May 12th and while supplies last.
To claim your tickets, visit the distillery: 10381 Central Park Drive, Manassas, VA 20110
No purchase is necessary, we're told.
