Two Prince William schools evacuated today

The Washington-Reid Elementary School Annex on Route 234 near Dumfries was evacuated about 2:30 p.m.

From a press release:

The smell of smoke in a classroom at Washington Reid (K-1) (Pattie ES annex) caused staff to pull the fire alarm at dismissal. Buses were already on campus, so the children were loaded on the buses and sent home without their backpacks today (annex only). Pattie ES dismissal will be as usual. Parents are being informed. The Fire Dept. responded and gave the all clear to re-enter the building. The alarm was pulled by a staff member who smelled an odor caused by installation of an air conditioning unit on the roof.

Afterward, Saunders Middle School at 13557 Spriggs Road in Dale City was evacuated.

From a press release:

This afternoon at approximately 3:20 pm, the fire alarm sounded at Saunders Middle School and the building was evacuated.The students had been dismissed except for after school activities. The construction liaison and the assistant principal inspected the building and it was determined that welding work was being done in the stairwell leading to the rooftop. The smoke set off the alarm. The Fire Department was notified to disregard the fire alarm. All students and staff re-entered the building at approximately 3:35.