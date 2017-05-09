Stafford woman, 52, charged with multiple traffic offenses

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On May 5, 2017, at 4:23 p.m., a citizen called to report a blue Ford pickup truck in the area of the Blue and Gray Parkway and Kings Highway that was swerving and drove into a ditch. Deputy D.W. Fetterolf responded and observed a vehicle, matching the description provided, stopped at a red light on Cool Springs Road waiting to make a left turn onto Butler Road.

The vehicle had no brake lights illuminated, and once on Butler Road, it swerved across the lane markings several times. Deputy Fetterolf activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, but the truck kept moving and continued west on Butler Road, stopping near the intersection of Castle Rock Drive.

Deputy Fetterolf approached the female driver who was the sole occupant of the truck and observed she was not wearing a seatbelt. He detected the smell of alcoholic beverage emitting from the vehicle. He advised the driver that her brake lights were not operable and asked for her operator’s license. She stated that her license was valid but it was at home and she couldn’t remember her social security number.

After the driver was identified, she was given field sobriety tests. The driver was then charged with Driving Under the Influence, and an inventory search of the truck was conducted which recovered two 42-ounce Steel Reserve beer bottles; one bottle was half full.

Angela Dawn Mulvihill, age 52 of Cambridge Street in Stafford, VA., was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Possession of an Open Container While Operating a Vehicle, Driving Suspended/Revoked, Traffic Lane Violation and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt. She was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.