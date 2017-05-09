Manassas City police seeking information on armed robbery suspect

From Manassas City Police Department:

Armed Robbery At 2:15 a.m. on May 8, 2017, The Manassas City Police responded to 7-Eleven, located at 10438 Dumfries Rd, for a report of an armed robbery. The store clerk told police a male subject entered the store with his face covered, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot in the direction of Barrington Park Circle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No injuries were reported by the victim.

Description of Suspect:

-Black male with a medium build

Last seen wearing:

-Black colored long-sleeved shirt and black pants

-Black and white shoes

-Wearing a red baseball cap and black gloves with a white design

-Black mask covering lower portion of his face and displayed a handgun

Anyone with information about these events is encouraged to call the Manassas City Police Department Investigative Services Division at (703) 257-8092 or Crime Solvers. The Manassas City/Manassas Park Crime Solvers will pay a cash reward up to $1000.00 for information that leads to an arrest in these cases. The confidential 24-hour tip line is (703) 330-0330.

Si usted tiene información sobre estos eventos, favor de llamar al departamento de policía de la ciudad de Manassas a (703) 257-8092, o a la solucionista de crimen (Crime Solvers). Crime Solvers pagará un premio de hasta $1,000.00 en efectivo por información que ayude en arrestar los sospechosos en estos casos. Llame las 24 horas al (703) 330-0330. Nunca tiene que dar su nombre; solamente la información.