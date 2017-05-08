WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

Manassas streets fill for Cinco de Mayo, art festival

by Potomac Local on May 8, 2017 at 12:33 pm Leave a Comment
The streets of Downtown Manassas were filled with people who came out for the city’s monthly First Friday event that fell this month on Cinco de Mayo.

Battle Street and a portion of Center Street (Route 28) in downtown was closed to traffic. Three bands — two on Battle Street and one on Center Street — performed simultaneously.

Friday was also the kick-off the city’s Much Ado About Art Festival with events that spanned the weekend.

 

