News Manassas streets fill for Cinco de Mayo, art festival
The streets of Downtown Manassas were filled with people who came out for the city’s monthly First Friday event that fell this month on Cinco de Mayo.
Battle Street and a portion of Center Street (Route 28) in downtown was closed to traffic. Three bands — two on Battle Street and one on Center Street — performed simultaneously.
Friday was also the kick-off the city’s Much Ado About Art Festival with events that spanned the weekend.
