News Gas line ruptures along Fuller Heights Road
Columbia Gas crews are working to repair a gas main struck about 1:15 p.m.
The main is located on Fuller Heights Drive near St. Francis of Assisi Church in Triangle.
Initial reports indicate a construction crew struck the line. Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene but left after the gas leak was stopped about 30 minutes later.’
At 2 p.m., one lane of Fuller Heights Road remained blocked as crews work to repair the gas line.
We’re awaiting work from a Columbia Gas of Virginia spokesman for details on the damage, and how many customers were affected.
Updates as we have them.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Open House: 12931 Brigstock Court, Bristow, Va.
May 5, 2017
Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.
May 5, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017