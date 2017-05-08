Gas line ruptures along Fuller Heights Road

Columbia Gas crews are working to repair a gas main struck about 1:15 p.m.

The main is located on Fuller Heights Drive near St. Francis of Assisi Church in Triangle.

Initial reports indicate a construction crew struck the line. Fire and rescue crews were called to the scene but left after the gas leak was stopped about 30 minutes later.’

At 2 p.m., one lane of Fuller Heights Road remained blocked as crews work to repair the gas line.

We’re awaiting work from a Columbia Gas of Virginia spokesman for details on the damage, and how many customers were affected.

Updates as we have them.