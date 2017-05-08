Four vehicle crash in Manassas kills one, injures six

From Prince William County police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On May 3 at 8:37 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded the intersection of Sudley Manor Drive and Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate a four vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed that the driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze traveling westbound on Sudley Manor Drive collided in the middle of the intersection with a 2010 Dodge Journey traveling southbound on Sudley Road causing a chain reaction crash. The Chevrolet Cruze then struck a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado also traveling southbound on Sudley Road causing the Silverado to overturn.

As the Silverado was overturning, it struck a 2012 Hyundai Elantra traveling eastbound on Sudley Manor Drive attempting to turn onto southbound Sudley Road. The driver of the Silverado was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the Silverado was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on May 5th.

The driver of the Chevrolet Cruze was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Hyundai Elantra and Dodge Journey along with three passengers from the Dodge Journey were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Alcohol and drugs are not factors. The cause of the accident is currently still under investigation.

No charges have been place at this time. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The driver of the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was identified Scott Allen RUTHERFORD, 53, of Fredericksburg.

The driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze was identified as an 86-year-old woman of Manassas.

The driver of the 2010 Dodge Journey was identified as a 43-year-old man of Manassas.

The passengers of the 2010 Dodge Journey were identified as a 42-year-old woman, 8-year-old boy, and 7-year-old girl all of Manassas.

The driver of the 2012 Hyundai Elantra was identified as a 33-year-old woman of Manassas.