Fire investigators search for suspects in photos

Fire investigators need the public’s help in finding two people suspected of breaking into a commercial building and setting it on fire.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Lockhart said video surveillance photos showed two males entered the Fredericksburg Sand and Gravel building at 808 Kings Highway in Stafford County at 12:36 a.m. on Monday, May 1.

From Lockhart:

The Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two male subjects from the two photos below. This is in reference to a commercial building fire that occurred on May 1, 2017, along Kings Highway (Route 3) in Stafford County. Anyone that is able to identify the subjects is asked to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at (540) 658-4056.

Lockhart did not say how badly the building was damaged.