Bowl for SERVE at Uptown Alley

Good morning Prince William – Serve our Willing Warriors is having their next volunteer orientation on Thursday May 25th 6-7 p.m. and Wednesday May 31st 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.. Come learn about all the ways you can help recovering service members and aiding their transition to civilian life. Please email: volunteer@willingwarriors.org is you plan to attend.

Uptown Alley is sponsoring a fun event for SERVE throughout the month of May. Simply gather your friends and families and go bowling at Uptown Alley. When you pay for your games and food just attach a flyer to your bill and SERVE will receive a 10% donation. It’s a super fun place to bowl and all for a good cause. Please email Navara for the flyer at:ncannon@nvfs.org.

Please join us for a free family concert on Friday May 12th, 6-10pm at Battlefield Garden Center in Catharpin. There will be food trucks, craft vendors, moon bounce and the Beer & Wine Garden that will benefit the Un-Trim-A-Tree Holiday Gift Program for needy kids. Music by Skinny Wallace! I’m pouring at the beer truck so come out for the fun!

Project Mend A House is now registering participants for their next Live Well Workshop starting soon at the Woodbridge Senior Center. Please call Jodie at (571) 494-5577 to learn more.

Manassas Police and Prince William County Police are having their next VIN Etching Event on Saturday June 10th, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Shops at Signal Hill. This is a great way to deter auto theft. Please bring your registration and driver’s license. No need to preregister.

House of Mercy is collecting new packages of underwear, briefs, undershirts, socks and bras in any size, age, gender or color on Thursday June 8th. Just drive through the parking lot at 8170 Flannery Court anytime 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to help families with the basics! This event is called U is for Undies– super cute!

Astar Institute in Manassas offers language and vocational training to international students. They need a few volunteers to help with administrative and marketing tasks at their Manassas location. Please email Qurat at: quratulain@astarinstitute.org to learn more.

Prince William Free Clinic is looking for volunteers to help with the Annual Health Fair on Saturday, June 1st 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Community partners will be present and clients of the clinic will have an opportunity to learn about available services. Your help is greatly needed to assist with various assignments. They also have a need for social work case managers. It’s a great way to build your resume. Please email Caitlin at: Caitlin.denney@pwafc.org for more info.

Prince William Conservation Alliance needs volunteers at their next Minnieville Buffer workdays on Sunday, May 21st. The workday will keep all the native trees, shrubs and wildflowers adjacent to the K9 Gunner Dog Park in tiptop shape. Please register for the workday at: alliance@pwconserve.org

Catholic Charities- Hogar Immigrant Services is urgently seeking teachers for various classes in Woodbridge, Dale City and Sterling. The English class is held Monday – Thursday for just one class a week. No foreign language or teaching experience is needed as you’ll receive all the training needed. Please call Arielle at (703) 534-9805 ext. 252 to learn more.

Literacy Volunteers of America needs you to help adults learn to read and write. Become a volunteer tutor and make a difference in someone’s life! Previous tutoring experience is not required; they will train you. Tutor Training Workshop dates are Saturday, May 20th and Saturday, June 3rd. Please register as soon as possible by phoning 703-670-5702 or by visiting lvapw.org.

The American Heart Association invites you and your colleagues to join them for the Lawyers Have Heart 10K race and 5K Run and Walk. This fundraiser will take place at Washington Harbor on Saturday, June 10th. There are various volunteer assignments open and they will find something suitable for your group. Visit www.LawyersHaveHeartDC.org on contact Joellen at Joellen.Brassfield@heart.org.

TOPSoccer is looking for volunteers to help on Saturday mornings at the Vint Hill Gym. This program provides safe, fun and inclusive environment for children with development issues to enjoy the game of soccer. This promises to be a very fun Saturday morning. Please email Beth to learn more at: piedmonttopsoccer@comcast.net

If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1, Shelley can help with any individual or group project and send you weekly updates if you’d like. Shelley is at (703) 369-5292 ext. 0, and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our newly re-vamped website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.