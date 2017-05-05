Traffic ‘Single lane closures will occur along northbound Route 29 between Lucas Court and Carver Road’
From VDOT:
“Single lane closures will occur along northbound Route 29 between Lucas Court and Carver Road the nights of Sunday, May 7 through Wednesday, May 10 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. each night for drainage pipe replacement, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
One lane will remain open to traffic during the work; however, drivers should expect delays and are advised to use alternate routes.
All work is weather permitting."
