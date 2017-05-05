Prince William County police seeking information on local incidents

From Prince William County Police Department:

Sexual Assault Investigation – On May 3 at 1:10 p.m., an officer responded to investigate a sexual assault which allegedly occurred at an unknown residence somewhere in Woodbridge on April 29 around 1:00 a.m. The victim, a 17-year-old girl of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was at a party in the above area when she was followed outside the residence by an unknown male.

During the encounter, the victim was sexually assaulted by the unknown male. The suspect eventually left the area when an acquaintance of the victim came outside to check on her. Minor injuries were reported. The victim disclosed the incident to school staff on May 3 who then notified police. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 17 & 19 years of age, 6’02”, 180lbs, with a muscular build and black hair

Indecent Exposure – On May 3 at 11:54PM, officers responded to the 1800 block of Clarinet Ct in Woodbridge to investigate an indecent exposure. The victim, a 63-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was walking in a stairwell of an apartment building when she observed an unknown man standing behind her exposing himself. The victim ran to her residence and contacted police. No physical was made between the two parties. Officers searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 30 & 35 years of age, 5’10” with black curly hair

Last seen wearing a dark green shorts and a grey sweatshirt

Attempted Residential Burglary – On May 4 at 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 6200 block of Treywood Ln in Manassas to investigate an attempted burglary. The homeowner reported to police that around 2:30 p.m. two unknown persons attempted entry into the residence through a rear, glass door. When the homeowner yelled at the suspects through the door, they fled the area in a white SUV. No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.

Suspect Descriptions:

One male and one female of an unknown race

No additional suspect descriptions are available at this time

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone.