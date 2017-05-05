News Police say woman left 10-year-old girl unattended while she left for a trip out of state
From a Prince William police press release:
Felony Child Neglect – On May 3 at 6:48AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Fawn Hollow Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a check on the welfare of a child.
The investigation revealed that the accused left a 10-year-old girl unattended while she left for a trip out of state. Child Protective Services responded and released the child into the custody of a family member. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Delisa Marie Torres. The accused was arrested later that evening when she returned home.
Arrested on May 3:
Delisa Marie TORRES, 29, of the 1400 block Fawn Hollow Ln in Woodbridge
Charged with felony child endangerment
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $3,000 unsecured bondSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017