Police say woman left 10-year-old girl unattended while she left for a trip out of state

From a Prince William police press release:

Felony Child Neglect – On May 3 at 6:48AM, officers responded to the 1400 block of Fawn Hollow Ln in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a check on the welfare of a child.

The investigation revealed that the accused left a 10-year-old girl unattended while she left for a trip out of state. Child Protective Services responded and released the child into the custody of a family member. Following the investigation, officers obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Delisa Marie Torres. The accused was arrested later that evening when she returned home.

Arrested on May 3:

Delisa Marie TORRES, 29, of the 1400 block Fawn Hollow Ln in Woodbridge

Charged with felony child endangerment

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Released on a $3,000 unsecured bond