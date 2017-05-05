Sponsored Post Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.
Open House: 8806 Sudley Rd, Manassas VA 20110
8806 Sudley Rd, Manassas VA 20110
Neighborhood: Robnel
Listing Price: $350,000
Open House: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 1-4pm
New Listing!! Awesome rambler in great City of Manassas neighborhood!!! ORIGINAL OWNERS have taken great care of this home. Total all brick 3 bed rooms, 1 bath with one car garage. Entry into living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen with new wall oven and built in micro-wave. Gleaming hardwoods under carpet. Convenient mud room/laundry. Awesome .46 acre lot with mature trees and extra shed.
This home is a great opportunity for an affordable detached home in the city, with all one level living!! Minutes to VRE and all of Old Town Manassas has to offer!!!
Original owners have taken great care of this home, some updating is required, but a totally “move-in” ready property.
Contact C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800 or email cc@ccbartholomew.comSend news and photos to Potomac Local
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.
May 5, 2017
City of Manassas Celebrates its Business Community in May
May 4, 2017
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017