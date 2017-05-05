Open House: 8806 Sudley Road, Manassas, Va.

Open House: 8806 Sudley Rd, Manassas VA 20110

8806 Sudley Rd, Manassas VA 20110

Neighborhood: Robnel

Listing Price: $350,000

Open House: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 1-4pm

New Listing!! Awesome rambler in great City of Manassas neighborhood!!! ORIGINAL OWNERS have taken great care of this home. Total all brick 3 bed rooms, 1 bath with one car garage. Entry into living room, dining area, eat-in kitchen with new wall oven and built in micro-wave. Gleaming hardwoods under carpet. Convenient mud room/laundry. Awesome .46 acre lot with mature trees and extra shed.

This home is a great opportunity for an affordable detached home in the city, with all one level living!! Minutes to VRE and all of Old Town Manassas has to offer!!!

Original owners have taken great care of this home, some updating is required, but a totally “move-in” ready property.

