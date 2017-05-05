Open House: 12931 Brigstock Court, Bristow, Va.

Open House: 12931 Brigstock Ct, Bristow VA 20136

12931 Brigstock Ct, Bristow VA 20136

Neighborhood: Bridlewood Manor

Listing Price: $515,000

Open House: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 1-4pm

New Listing!! Classic colonial on cul-de-sac lot. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with formal living room, dining room and study. Elegant 2 story foyer and family room. Remodeled granite kitchen with stainless appliances, large island, gas cooking and beautiful tile backsplash. Walk-out basement with rec room, den, and full bath. Awesome backyard with huge brick paver patio and extensive landscaping, great for entertaining.

Extra features include recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding, chair rail, boxed and bay windows, hardwood floors, wood laminate floors in upper-level bedrooms.

This home has been well cared for!!! Min to VRE and Patriot High School.

Contact C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800 or email cc@ccbartholomew.com