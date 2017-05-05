Sponsored Post Open House: 12931 Brigstock Court, Bristow, Va.
12931 Brigstock Ct, Bristow VA 20136
Neighborhood: Bridlewood Manor
Listing Price: $515,000
Open House: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 1-4pm
New Listing!! Classic colonial on cul-de-sac lot. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths with formal living room, dining room and study. Elegant 2 story foyer and family room. Remodeled granite kitchen with stainless appliances, large island, gas cooking and beautiful tile backsplash. Walk-out basement with rec room, den, and full bath. Awesome backyard with huge brick paver patio and extensive landscaping, great for entertaining.
Extra features include recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, crown molding, chair rail, boxed and bay windows, hardwood floors, wood laminate floors in upper-level bedrooms.
This home has been well cared for!!! Min to VRE and Patriot High School.
Contact C.C. Bartholomew at 703-282-4800 or email cc@ccbartholomew.comSend news and photos to Potomac Local
