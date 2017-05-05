News Metz Middle School instructor is Virginia Lottery ‘Super Teacher’
From a press release:
Metz Middle School teacher was honored today as one of just eight educators statewide this year to receive the prestigious Virginia Lottery Super Teacher Award.
Shannon Stuckey received the award in a surprise presentation in front of students, faculty and special guests. The award, sponsored by the Virginia Lottery, the Virginia PTA and Virginia-based The Supply Room Companies, consists of a $2,000 cash prize and an additional $2,000 classroom credit from The Supply Room Companies.
Ms. Stuckey teaches seventh and eighth-grade reading and writing.
This year the Lottery received more than 1,000 nominations from across Virginia. One teacher is selected from each of eight Virginia geographic regions. Ms. Stuckey represents the Northwest Virginia/Shenandoah Valley region.
The 2017 Virginia Lottery Super Teachers were selected by a panel of distinguished educators and community leaders, including:
- Dr. Jo Lynne DeMary, former State Superintendent for Public Instruction
- The Honorable James W. Dyke, Former Virginia Secretary of Education
- Dr. Martha Ross, Professor Emerita, James Madison University
- Jane Broe, President, Virginia Parent Teacher Association
- Jason Long, history teacher, Lucy Addison M.S. in Roanoke (Super Teacher 2016)
The judges selected the eight winners based on the strength of the nominations and educators' qualities as exemplified by the nominators. Each nomination includes answers to four questions addressing everything from the teacher's passion for and commitment to the profession, to innovation and creativity in the classroom, to how the teacher involves the students' parents.
