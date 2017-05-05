Drug take-back day yields 1,143 pounds of unused medications

From Prince William County Police Department:

A total of 1,143 pounds of expired or unused prescription medications were collected in greater Prince William County on Saturday, April 29th. The event was sponsored by the Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department, the City of Manassas Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center, Sentara Lake Ridge Ambulatory Care Center, and Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center hosted the DEA’s “Take Back” initiative.

The nationwide prescription drug “Take-Back” initiative seeks to prevent pill abuse and theft. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. The partner agencies involved wish to thank the public for their participation in continuing to keep our communities safe and healthy.

By turning in these unwanted prescription drugs – rather than throwing them away or flushing them down a sink or toilet – they are kept out of the landfill and the water supply.

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.