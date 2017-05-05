Prince William County community activist honored as adult volunteer of the year

Cydny A. Neville was honored with the Outstanding Adult Volunteer of the Year Award at the 2017 Governor’s Volunteerism and Community Service Awards program, recently held at the Executive Mansion.

A full-time teacher, Cydny has made birthdays possible for homeless youth across the Commonwealth over the past 17 years, with her Annual Birthday Bag Drive! She has also: worked with minority business owners in Prince William County, provided countless community programs to uplift, inspire, educate and empower the homeless, women and youth in her community and surrounding areas.

During the event, Governor McAuliffe celebrated several hardworking citizens, in various categories, for their service to communities throughout the Commonwealth.

“Between the beginnings of the #BirthdayBagDrive, and my last name meaning: The Village, I think it’s just natural for community service to be extremely important to me, and for my belief in the village.” “I truly believe the solutions to the problems in the village reside in the villagers themselves.”

To read more about Ms. Neville’s reflection on the honor, read here: http://www.nevilleempowermentnetworkinc.com/news_and_events