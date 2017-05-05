Archery grows in popularity in county elementary schools

Archery is growing in popularity in Prince William County Public Schools.

Rosa Parks Elementary School in Dale City sent home letters to parents late last month notifying them of the archery program that will be offered during the school’s physical education classes, as well as giving them the opportunity to opt out their child from the program.

Here’s a portion of the letter:

“Archery is a lifelong activity that helps develop micro and macro motor abilities, as well as, listening and observing skills, while at the same time improving student motivation, attention, behavior, and focus.”

Additionally, the school states everyone can be successful in archery regardless of athletic ability.”

While once offered only at the high school level, archery has become more prevalent in the elementary and middle school curriculum.

From Prince William County Public Schools spokeswoman Irene Cromer:

“Archery is not new in PWCS, and Rosa Parks has had this in the PE unit for at least five years. As you know, archery has flourished at Reagan [Middle School], and from there, the students from Reagan who attend Battlefield have scored big at tournaments.

Please check out the National Archery in the Schools Program which provides details on instructor certification. http://naspschools.org/ And of course PWCS guidelines governing PE are also followed.

Thanks to a loaner program, we have several schools that have special equipment thanks to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

That department provides the NASP instructor training to teachers. When instructors are certified, the principal has to approve the program for their school, and the DGIF provides the equipment. It is considered a loaner program as long as the school has the certified instructors and is utilizing the equipment.”

Here’s the breakdown of numbers of Prince William County Public Schools offering an archery course:

Nine high schools

11 middle schools

Both traditional schools

Thirteen elementary schools – 5th grade

And the response to the recent letter sent home to Rosa Parks’ parents:

“One parent has opted out.”