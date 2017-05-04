The District House at Birmingham Green turns 90

From a press release:

“In order to commemorate the 90th Anniversary of The District Home, administrator Joan Thomas has scheduled an Open House for Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The Open House will be from 3:00-5:00PM at The District Home, 8605 Centreville Road, Manassas, VA. 20110. Representatives of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce will also be on hand to assist with a ribbon cutting. Before the official cutting of the ribbon, there will be a presentation on The District Home along with social time with refreshments.

It all began in 1927 when five localities in our region combined efforts to establish a home for those who, for a variety of reasons, did not have the ability to care for themselves. The localities purchased a 54-acre site on Centreville Road in Manassas – part of a larger tract known as Birmingham Green. There they built the District Home of Northern Virginia to provide food, shelter and work for the area’s indigent citizens.

For more than 90 years, Birmingham Green’s familiar building at the end of the tree-lined drive has been “home” to our fellow Northern Virginians needing long-term care, but without the personal resources to afford the services. Birmingham Green and its predecessor organization have continually provided dignified, caring assistances to its residents.”