Doing something special for your Mom on Mother’s Day is thoughtful, but what if you could make the gift last all year? You can give her something that helps make every day better – some free time and a stress-free commute!

When Mom commutes with OmniRide, she can use her travel time to listen to read, listen to music, or catch a few minutes of sleep so she’ll arrive at work refreshed and ready to have a great day! And at just $6.50 per trip when paying with a SmarTrip card, the commute will save her some money too – all moms will like that!

OmniRide commuter bus routes start in Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Manassas, the Route 1 corridor, and Woodbridge. Popular destinations include the Mark Center, Pentagon, Rosslyn/Ballston, Crystal City, Washington, D.C., Washington Navy Yard, and Tysons.

Or maybe Mom would rather take a Metro Direct bus for easy travel to a nearby Metrorail Station – and no parking fees! She can travel to the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station from eastern Prince William County, and to the Tysons Corner Metro Station from Manassas and Gainesville. The fare is just $3.25 with a SmarTrip card.

If mom prefers to stay closer to home, the OmniLink local bus service is a great alternative with routes serving Dale City, Dumfries, Manassas, Manassas Park, Quantico, the Route 1 corridor, and Woodbridge/Lake Ridge. And don’t forget about the Cross County Connector, which operates between eastern Prince William and the Manassas area. Local fares are just $1.50 per trip, so Mom won’t be worried that you spent too much on her!

Yes, brunch and flowers are nice. But this year, give Mom the gift she’ll use year-round! See routes and timetables at PRTCtransit.org, or speak with a friendly PRTC Customer Service Agent at (703) 730-6664.