Fire rips through Manassas home, 7 displaced

From a press release:

This evening City of Manassas Fire & Rescue units were called to a two-alarm fire in the 9300 block of Nash Drive in the Sumner Lake area of Manassas. Upon arrival, the single-family home was fully engulfed.

The Red Cross is assisting seven family members. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this point, no cause has been determined for the fire.