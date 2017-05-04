News Fire rips through Manassas home, 7 displaced
Dramatic fire tears through Manassas homehttps://t.co/UH3GLe0Oh6 pic.twitter.com/icXnFH9nEG
— DCW50 (@DCW50) May 5, 2017
From a press release:
This evening City of Manassas Fire & Rescue units were called to a two-alarm fire in the 9300 block of Nash Drive in the Sumner Lake area of Manassas. Upon arrival, the single-family home was fully engulfed.
The Red Cross is assisting seven family members. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. At this point, no cause has been determined for the fire.Send news and photos to Potomac Local
