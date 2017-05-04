WE ARE LOCAL News in Manassas, Virginia

58°

Menu

News
Fire rips through Manassas home, 7 displaced

by Potomac Local on May 4, 2017 at 10:28 pm Leave a Comment

From a press release: 

This evening City of Manassas Fire & Rescue units were called to a two-alarm fire in the 9300 block of Nash Drive in the Sumner Lake area of Manassas.  Upon arrival, the single-family home was fully engulfed. 

The Red Cross is assisting seven family members.  One firefighter was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.  At this point, no cause has been determined for the fire.

Send news and photos to Potomac Local
News, Manassas Local
Readers also enjoyed...
A word from our sponsors...