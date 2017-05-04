News Brandon Powell on ‘Wounded Walk’ passed through Stafford on the way from Camp Lejeune, N.C. to Arlington National Cemetery
A Stafford County spokeswoman emailed Potomac Local today:
“…I wanted you to know that Richland Baptist Church is having a prayer service for National Day of Prayer today at 11:45 a.m. on the old Courthouse steps. The Chairman and our County Administrator will participate. As well, we are due to host Brandon Powell between 11 a.m. and noon – the Marine who is doing the Wounded Walk. We are going to present him with a pin and a challenge coin at the Armed Services Memorial.”Send news and photos to Potomac Local
