At WaWa, authorities said drug suspect “entered the store looking like a ‘zombie'”

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

On May 1, 2017, at approximately 9:00 PM, Deputy B.M. Kanterman responded to a disturbance at the Wawa at 105 Garrisonville Road. Upon arrival, he was advised by a store employee that a male subject had entered the store looking like a “zombie” and was now in the restroom, lying down. When Deputy Kanterman entered the restroom, he observed a male, later identified as Nicholas Caputa, asleep in a crouched position between the urinal and the bathroom stall. Mr. Caputa had to be shaken vigorously to be awakened.

Once awake, Mr. Caputa was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and severely restricted pupils. He refused medical assistance and was escorted to Deputy Kanterman’s patrol vehicle. He presented a valid Pennsylvania Operator’s License and consented to a search of his person. A syringe and five baggies of suspected heroin were recovered. The subject stated that he was from Pennsylvania and had taken the bus to Stafford Marketplace and walked across the street to Wawa.

Sergeant D.R. Colona then responded to Stafford Marketplace where he observed a black BMW with Pennsylvania plates parked in the lot. The license plates returned to Nicholas Caputa. When confronted with this information Mr. Caputa admitted that the vehicle was his. He also stated that he was traveling with three friends, but they had left the Wawa when patrol units arrived. Mr. Caputa was anxious about the disposition of his car and provided a phone number of one of the friends. He suggested that one of them would take possession of the BMW, to avoid it being towed. Deputy Kanterman escorted Mr. Caputa back to the vehicle. The three subjects returned to the BMW, as well.

Deputy A.S. Smith and his K-9 Partner “Lobo” were soon at the scene to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle. “Lobo” alerted for narcotics on the BMW and a search of the vehicle was subsequently conducted. Upon searching the vehicle 140 baggies of suspected heroin, weighing approximately 10 grams, were recovered. Narcotics Detectives responded to conduct interviews of all four subjects.

Nicholas Richard Caputa, age 24 of Bristol, PA., was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy to Sell Controlled Substances. Anthony Ronald Chambers of Springfield, TN., Megan Rene Lichlytrer of Jefferson City, TN., and Sally Elizabeth Nelson of Brentwood, TN were charged with Conspiracy to Sell Controlled Substances. They were incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and are held on no bond.