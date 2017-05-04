7-Eleven at 8402 Digges Rd in Manassas robbed at gunpoint

From Manassas police:

Armed Robbery

At approximately 3:12 a.m. on May 3, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to 7-Eleven, located at 8402 Digges Rd, for a report of an armed robbery. The store clerk told officers that a male subject entered the store wearing a bandana over his face, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot in the direction of Forum Way with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported by the victim.

Description of Suspect:

-Male subject

-Approximately 5’10 – 180 lbs

Last seen wearing:

-Dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, dark-colored pants, and gray shoes

-Gray or black bandana over lower half of his face

-Black gloves and displayed a handgun