News 7-Eleven at 8402 Digges Rd in Manassas robbed at gunpoint
From Manassas police:
Armed Robbery
At approximately 3:12 a.m. on May 3, 2017, Manassas City Police responded to 7-Eleven, located at 8402 Digges Rd, for a report of an armed robbery. The store clerk told officers that a male subject entered the store wearing a bandana over his face, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot in the direction of Forum Way with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported by the victim.
Description of Suspect:
-Male subject
-Approximately 5’10 – 180 lbs
Last seen wearing:
-Dark-colored sweatshirt with the hood pulled up, dark-colored pants, and gray shoes
-Gray or black bandana over lower half of his face
-Black gloves and displayed a handgun
