Suspect wanted in connection to abduction, burglary, arrested in Arlington

From Prince William County Police:

Abduction | Burglary | Domestic Related *ARREST– On May 1, Joshua BARRETT, wanted for multiple incidents which occurred at a residence located in the 3100 block of Talon Eagle St in Woodbridge on April 27 and 28, was located and arrested in Arlington.

Arrested on May 1:

Joshua BARRETT, 27, of the 14800 block of Emberdale Dr in Woodbridge

Charged with 3 counts of burglary, 1 count of abduction, 1 count of grand larceny, 2 count of preventing the summoning of law enforcement, 2 counts of domestic assault & battery, and 1 count of destruction of property

Abduction | Burglary | Domestic Related [Previously Released] – On April 28 at 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 3100 block of Talon Eagle St in Woodbridge to investigate an assault. The victim, a 23-year-old woman of Woodbridge, reported to police that she was asleep in her room when the accused, an acquaintance, broke into the residence and woke her up.

During the encounter, the accused grabbed the victim’s phones breaking one of them and preventing her from calling the police. The suspect then left the residence and stole some liquor from the victim’s vehicle as the police were contacted. The accused fled the area on foot prior to police arriving at the home.

Further investigation revealed that the accused also broke into the residence on April 27. During that encounter, the accused struck the victim several times and prevented her from leaving. After officers left the residence following the initial investigation, the accused entered the residence again. The victim again contacted police and the accused fled the area prior to officers arriving.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Joshua BARRETT. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.