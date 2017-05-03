Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday

This year Gallery Walk has kicked it up and expanded into a three-day art festival in historic downtown Manassas. The Much Ado About Art Festival will kick off during the May First Friday on May 6 from 5 – 9 p.m. At 5:p.m. the streets will be open to pedestrian traffic and the arts will come alive.

Follow the balloons from store to store and experience the fine art on display, from photography to oils and acrylics, there is much to see for everyone. Hop onto the walk-on travel art van that will be on display in the intersection of Main and Center Streets.

Friday night won’t just be featuring Gallery Walk. Violinists will bring a whimsical sound to downtown and a Dueling Brushes competition will be taking place at Creative Brush, Zandra’s, and Mariachi’s. Watch as artists create an original work from start to finish and then vote for your favorite at Creative Brush Studio. Completed works will be on display in Creative Brush all weekend with voting open through 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. There will be fun for the kids as well – enjoy balloon twisting and face painting Friday night between Prospero’s Books and Totally Vintage Design.

On Saturday, May 6, the day will begin with Manassas Reads at the Harris Pavilion. This free event promotes literary art with book giveaways and readings with a few special guests.

Following Manassas Reads, a ticketed paint class will be held at the Pavilion with instructor Emily Thomson from Manassas Olive Oil Company where attendees will create their own unique floral scene. Weather permitting, there will also be a new Little Bits project going on at 10 a.m. on the corner of Center and Main Streets next to the Old Towne Man Cave as the transformer box is transformed into an aquarium!

p-ART-ners will also be hosting Battle of the Artists on Battle Street from 9am-3pm, weather permitting, where you can watch chalk art come to life and vote for your favorite piece! Voting boxes can be found at the Center for the Arts, Creative Brush Studio, and Grounds Central Station through Sunday. Saturday evening, Gallery Walk will continue again from 5 to 9 p.m. and a free concert from Kitty and the Fat Cats will take place at the Pavilion at 7 p.m. – don’t forget to bring your own chairs!

On Sunday, it’s community day! Enjoy performances at the Pavilion from the Osbourn High School Drum Line, McGrath Irish Dance Studio, and the Manassas Ballet. Manassas Art Guild will also be hosting a community canvas art project on the flat rail car and the Center for the Arts will be hosting a community art paint splatter project on their bench in the side parking lot on Battle Street. Everyone is invited to come out and enjoy all the art that has blossomed in historic downtown Manassas.