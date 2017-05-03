News Family argument escalates, results in malicious wounding
From Prince William County Police:
Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation– On May 1 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas to investigate a stabbing.
The investigation revealed that the victim, a 34-year-old man of Manassas, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, identified as a family member, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted.
The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. The victim was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The accused was located and arrested later that morning at a residence in Manassas without incident. The investigation continues.
Arrested on May 1:
Michael Jay RICHARDS, 32, of 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas
Charged with malicious wounding
Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond
Subscribe Now for Free!
Get updates straight to your inbox.
A word from our sponsors...
Manassas to kick off 3-day arts festival on First Friday
May 3, 2017
Nominate your mother for the Manassas Park Community Center 2nd Annual Mother’s Day Makeover Contest
April 24, 2017
This year, celebrate Mother’s Day at Rangoli Indian Restaurant with the Grand Brunch Buffet
April 21, 2017
Open House: 9491 McGuinn Lane, Nokesville, VA
April 20, 2017
Live Well Festival to feature health and wellness activities, farm to table brunch, and paint class
April 20, 2017