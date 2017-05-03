Family argument escalates, results in malicious wounding

From Prince William County Police:

Malicious Wounding | Stabbing Investigation– On May 1 at 2:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment located in the 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas to investigate a stabbing.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 34-year-old man of Manassas, was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, identified as a family member, which escalated. During the encounter, the accused stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife. The parties eventually separated and the police were contacted.

The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. The victim was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The accused was located and arrested later that morning at a residence in Manassas without incident. The investigation continues.

Arrested on May 1:

Michael Jay RICHARDS, 32, of 8100 block of Peakwood Ct in Manassas

Charged with malicious wounding

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond