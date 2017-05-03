‘CENTERFUSE’ will hold its grand opening ceremony on Friday

MANASSAS, Va. — The region’s first co-working space funded in part with public money will hold its grand opening on Friday afternoon.

Located in Downtown Manassas, “CENTERFUSE” will offer workspaces for entrepreneurs and small companies that cannot, or chose not to rent a full-fledged office.

From a press release:

“The wait is over! CENTERFUSE, the much anticipated coworking Space will fill the gap for businesses to operate economically and efficiently in a beautiful and inviting atmosphere. Moreover, it brings opportunity for the many entrepreneurs, solopreneurs and emerging ventures that need a fully equipped space to do business, network and grow. CENTERFUSE offers flexibility for businesses to work… their way, with keyless entry, and 24/7-secured-member access.

CENTERFUSE has several membership options to fit individual needs, a calendar filled with activities available to members with workshops, seminars, and networking events. You may choose to attend a “JAVA JUICE UP” (morning programs packed with marketing, technology tips or business training), “THINKATHON” brown bag lunches, or “COLLABREWTIVE” Fridays, packed with fun networking activities. CENTERFUSE is a state-of-the art facility, equipped with the latest smart TV’s, hi-speed printers, conferencing equipment, fast WIFI, coffee/tea bar, and a fully-equipped kitchen.”

The co-work space will be located inside the Hynson’s Department Store on the corner of Center and Main streets, which was most recently home to Fauquier Bank. Space inside CENTERFUSE will be rented for between $250 and $800 per month.

Manassas City officials agreed to invest $200,000 in the co-working space. The money will be used for the build-out, or remodeling of the interior of the building and will be paid to the owners of the center — a jointly owned effort between Whitlock Wealth and ECU Communications — upon completion of the build out.

Historic Manassas Inc. has been contracted to provide business services and events at the co-working space, as well as man a reception area.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for co-work space begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 5. The center was originally slated to open on April 7 but was delayed due to building remodeling and construction.