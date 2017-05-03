ALDI stores in Manassas, Stafford set to reopen

Three ALDI stores that closed for remodeling last month will reopen next week.

From an email from an AlDI spokeswoman to Potomac Local:

“We were in touch in March regarding ALDI stores in Stafford and the surrounding area, so I wanted to share exciting news that ALDI plans to remodel 30 stores in the Washington, DC-area by the end of 2018 – a more than $30 million investment. This investment is part of the company’s nationwide $1.6 billion store remodel plan and includes the ALDI stores located at 363 Garrisonville Road in Stafford, 1030 Warrenton Road in Fredericksburg and 9714 Liberia Ave., in Manassas.

These stores will reopen on Friday, May 12. As part of the Grand Reopening celebrations, we’d like to invite you to the media preview and ribbon-cutting ceremonies beginning at 8:10 a.m.

In total, the remodeling of 17 Washington, DC-area stores will be complete by Friday, May 12.”

The stores reopen at “8:25 a.m. – Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and official Grand Reopening, Golden Ticket giveaway, eco-friendly bag distribution and Produce for a Year sweepstakes.”

The stores are undergoing remodeling as grocery competitor Lidl, which operates on a model similar to ADLI, prepares to open stores across the region.