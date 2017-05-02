Woman, 31, charged with attempting to burn mattress

From Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue:

On, Sunday, April 30th , fire and rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire in the 3200 block of Burbank Lane in Dale City. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the fire had been extinguished by a resident.

The Prince William County Fire Marshal’s Office initiated an investigation. Through witness’ statements it was determined that Ms. Amanda Allen lit her mattress on fire while it was located inside a shed. The rest of the investigation led to the following charges being placed.

No injuries occurred.

Arrested on April 30: Amanda Sue ALLEN, 31 years old, of no fixed address. Charged with 18.2-26/18.2-81 (Attempt) to burn personal property greater than or equal to $200; a class 6 felony. Ms. Allen was held on no bond.