Get a $10 Monza gift card for donating a child’s swimsuit

From Monza:

From now through May 31, the public can drop off new swimsuits for CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Children) of Manassas, Va., at Monza and Carmello’s of Historic Manassas, Va. in return for a $10 Monza gift card. For more information, go to www.eatmonza.com.

“Swimming pools will be opening soon, and so many kids go without proper swimsuits,” said Alice Pires, owner of Carmello’s and Monza of Historic Manassas, Va. “CASA is a tremendous support for kids in need of support, guidance and love, and we love the opportunity to be able to give back,” said Pires.