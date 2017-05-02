‘Food Lion buggy, sheet metal, lawn mower tires, syringes’ found during Occoquan clean up

Submitted:

“It was a hot and humid day, but that did not stop volunteers from coming out to join The Friends of the Occoquan (FOTO), Prince William Trails & Streams Coalition and Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District from cleaning up the Occoquan Watershed.

Despite being a rescheduled event, 110 faithful FOTO volunteers combed the shores on foot and by boat to relieve the beautiful Occoquan of unsightly debris. SEV1Tech Company, US Marine Staff Academy, Optimist Club, Ms. Pawlik’s Penn Elementary School Class, Manassas Osborn High School students, Boy Scout Troop 1369 and many families with their children collected 88 trash bags and 33 bags of biodegradables and miscellaneous items, such as tires, wooden flower boxes, a Food Lion buggy, sheet metal, lawn mower tires, syringes, cigarette lighters, Styrofoam pieces, coolers, wooden planks, etc.”