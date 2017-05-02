Driving under the influence charge for Stafford man

From Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

On April 27, 2017, at 11:50 p.m, Deputy E.M. Lawrence was on proactive patrol near the intersection of Stafford Lakes Parkway and Warrenton Road when she observed a Ford F-350 truck located perpendicular to the northbound travel lanes. Deputy Lawrence initiated a U-Turn to respond to the vehicle.

When she returned to the intersection the truck was parked in the southbound lanes of travel, again facing perpendicular to oncoming traffic. Deputy Lawrence activated her emergency equipment and made contact with the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Deputy Lawrence observed the driver’s glassy eyes, slurred speech and detected a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Deputy Lawrence also observed an open can of beer and a small bottle of whiskey inside the vehicle.

The driver had a cut on the bridge of his nose which he explained was sustained while attempting to put the malfunctioning truck in gear. The subject was unable to produce a driver’s license. Deputy Lawrence administered field sobriety tests.

Wesley Alfred Vogt, age 32 of Clark Patton Road in Stafford, VA., was charged with DUI/Third or Subsequent Offense and Driving Revoked. He was examined at a local hospital and medically cleared. He was then incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail and is held on no bond.