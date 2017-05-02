Pelt running for Aquia Supervisor

Jason Pelt is running for the Aquia seat on the Stafford County Board of Supervisors.

From a press release:

Jason M. Pelt is proud to announce his candidacy for Aquia Supervisor. The position is an open seat left vacant by Mr. Paul Milde as he announced his candidacy for District 28th of the Virginia House of Delegates.

However, with Paul Milde headed to Richmond to represent the 28th District, Aquia needs another strong leader to continue to represent the unique needs of our community.

My priorities will be maintaining support of Stafford County Schools and ensuring that Brooke Point High School receives the much-needed funds for capital improvements. I will support our public safety organizations to include a new Stafford County Courthouse and improvements to Brooke Volunteer Fire Station. We also need to make Stafford County a business-friendly community so that residents can live and shop right here instead of going to Fredericksburg or Woodbridge.

Pelt moved to Stafford County in 2000 on assignment with the United States Marine Corps as an attorney in the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate. In 2005 Jason separated from active duty and joined the law firm of Goodall & Pelt, P.C. as a litigator. His wife, Tracee Pelt, worked as an elementary school teacher before having children. They live in the Brooke Area of Stafford County and have four children. They also participate in the Stafford County Foster Care program through the Stafford Department of Social Services.

Pelt ran for Stafford Commonwealth Attorney in 2011 and 2015.