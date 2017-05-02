Kids can touch the bus at upcoming Potomac Nationals game

From PRTC:

A OmniLink bus will be on hand this Sunday at a Potoamc Nationals game in Woodbridge — for the children.

More from PRTC:

“Kids and adults will enjoy touring an OmniRide commuter bus and an OmniLink local bus before and during the Potomac Nationals game. Check out the comfy seats! Get photos next to the giant wheels! See how the wheelchair lift or ramp works! We’ll see you on Sunday!”

PRTC spokeswoman Christine Rodrigo says:

“We’re hosting a Touch-A-Bus event because it’s a way to introduce PRTC to kids and adults who might not be familiar with our services. Many children are fascinated by big vehicles, and this event allows them to see a bus up close and talk with a real bus operator. It’s also an opportunity for adults to reconsider their current method of commuting and get information about the benefits of public transportation.

We’ve participated in Touch-A-Bus events in the past, but there are no estimates for typical attendance.”

The “touch-a-bus” event runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Richard G. Pfitzner Stadium at 7 County Complex Court in Woodbridge.