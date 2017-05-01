News Updated: Sheriff’s office called to Hampton Oaks neighborhood
Stafford County authorities are investigating an “incident” at a
elementary school neighborhood in North Stafford.
From the sheriff’s office:
“The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is on the scene investigating an incident that occurred at approximately 9:18 AM in the Hampton Oaks neighborhood. The early investigation indicates that this incident is domestically related. Future updates will be provided, but no additional information is available at this time.”
More as we have it.
