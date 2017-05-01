News ‘Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible’
From the National Weather Service:
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for eastern West Virginia, northern and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland with the exception of Garrett County.
.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms across the entire area late this afternoon into this evening. Scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes are possible. The best chance for severe weather is between 4 PM and 9 PM.
