Man started fire before committing suicide

After a body was found inside a burning Lake Ridge apartment, investigators ruled the death a suicide.

From Prince William police:

Death Investigation *UPDATE – The preliminary investigation into the incident indicates that the deceased party is believed to have started a fire inside the residence before taking his own life by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the upper body. This incident was jointly investigated by detectives from the Prince William County Police Homicide Unit and investigators from the Department of Fire and Rescue’s Fire Marshals’ Office.