Woman told police she was inappropriately touched outside a Manassas area business

From Prince William police:

Sexual Battery – On April 28 at 8:28AM, officers responded to investigate an assault which occurred outside of a business located in the 8100 block of Sudley Rd in Manassas (20109) earlier that morning. The victim, a 54-year-old-woman of Manassas, reported to police that she was in the above area when she was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect inappropriately touched the victim. The suspect then fled the area on foot. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, between 20 & 25 years of age, 6’0”, 150lbs with short black hair

Last seen wearing a khaki pants and no shirt